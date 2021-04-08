Kelantan National Anti-Drugs Agency to conduct urine tests on secondary school students in the state

State AADK director Rohayu Ahmad said the programme would be carried out at all secondary schools to identify and obtain data on students who may be involved in such activities. — bluecinema/IStock.com pic via AFP

PASIR PUTEH, April 8 — Kelantan National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) will soon conduct urine screening tests on secondary school students in a bid to curb their involvement in drug activities.

State AADK director Rohayu Ahmad said the programme would be carried out at all secondary schools to identify and obtain data on students who may be involved in such activities.

“Right now (this year), we still do not have a record on the number of students involved with drugs.

“We have discussed with the State Education Department and District Education Office (PPD) to conduct the programme,” she told reporters after the opening ceremony and launch of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Petai as an AADK adopted school here today.

She said the programme would be carried out soon on students who had been screened and those recommended by the schools.

“If the students test positive (for drugs), we will not take legal action. Instead, we will hold a rehabilitation retreat for three days and two nights,” she said, adding that AADK had identified 15 high-risk areas for drug activities in five districts, including in Kota Baru and Tumpat.

She hoped that the schools would cooperate by not hiding the data of students with symptoms of drug abuse. — Bernama