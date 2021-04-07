Sarawak, Selangor remain top states as Malaysia logs 1,139 new Covid-19 cases

A health worker takes a break at the Covid-19 test site at Dewan Kebajikan Gombak Setia February 20, 2021. Sarawak continued to top the list with 332 cases, followed by Selangor at 294 cases, and Johor in third place with 102 cases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Health Ministry recorded 1,139 new Covid-19 infections today, with active cases nationwide at 14,097.

Sarawak continued to top the list with 332 cases, followed by Selangor at 294 cases, and Johor in third place with 102 cases.

Labuan recorded a single case while Perlis and Putrajaya had zero cases.

Four more people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the overall deaths to 1,304.

New recoveries stood at 1,199. The number of people who have recuperated from the coronavirus is 339,067 out of 354,468 infected since last year.

Currently, there are 194 patients under intensive care, with 86 requiring breathing aid.

Ten new clusters were recorded overnight. Of these, six were workplace infections, two spread within the community, and one cluster was traced to a depot centre. The last cluster was caused by a returnee from abroad.

Of the 10 new clusters, four are in Johor. Selangor, Sarawak and Penang have two each.

To date there have been a recorded 1,431 Covid-19 clusters in the country. Only 354 are still active.