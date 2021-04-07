Sarawak CM says satisfied with MCO enforcement

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (centre) speaking to reporters, says the Covid-19 situation is under control, April 7, 2021. — Picture by Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

KUCHING, April 7 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he is satisfied with the ongoing enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) in a number of rural areas to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the situation on the ground is under control as far as Sarawak is concerned, and that the state government is giving input to the National Security Council (NSC) on the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“But whatever decision is made by the NSC, we will have to abide,” he said when asked at a press conference after launching the Sarawak Coastguard, whether the state will abide by any decision should the NSC extend the MCO in the state.

On Sarawak students studying in Peninsular Malaysia, the chief minister said they can come back to the state, but they will have to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine for Covid-19 infection on arrival.

Abang Johari also said he is satisfied with the smooth distribution of food baskets in MCO areas which started last Sunday, and he thanked the military, police and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel for their service to ensure that the distribution of food baskets is done in an orderly manner.

Abang Johari, who chaired the state security committee meeting this morning, said the security situation along the border areas is always being closely monitored to curb the entries of undocumented migrants from Kalimantan, especially in Long Singut in Ulu Sungai Balleh, Kapit Division.

He said Long Singut is situated at the Sarawak border with Kalimantan.

He also said the two million face masks which were ordered by the state government from China arrived this morning.

He said the face masks will be handed over to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for distribution free to 520,647 heads of households in the state.

He said priority will be given to those residing in the red zones.

On behalf of the state government, the chief minister thanked 20 corporate donors who have donated about RM13.86 million to Sarawak Covid-19 Fund.

He said the donation will be used for various operations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister thanked the media for disseminating the latest information on Covid-19.