Ismail Sabri: EMCO in Kampung Juara, Pulau Tioman extended till April 20

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO extension was due to the ongoing Covid-19 infections among the villagers with six new cases recorded until yesterday. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kampung Juara, Pulau Tioman, Rompin, Pahang, which is scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended for another 14 days until April 20.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the EMCO extension was due to the ongoing Covid-19 infections among the villagers with six new cases recorded until yesterday.

“To date, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has conducted 513 screening tests and out of that number, 53 positive cases were detected,” he said in a statement on the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and recovery MCO (RMCO) today.

Previously, the government implemented the EMCO in Pulau Tioman from March 16 to 29, but the EMCO in Kampung Juara, Pulau Tioman was extended until April 6.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said police arrested 137 individuals for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) yesterday, with 114 of them issued compound fines while 10 were remanded and 13 others given bail. — Bernama

Entertainment centre activities were the highest recorded offences involving 71 individuals, followed by interstate and interdistrict travel without approval (32), failure to record personal details on the MySejahtera app (19), no physical distancing (five) and other offences (10).

Through ‘Op Benteng’ yesterday, Ismail Sabri said four illegal immigrants were detained and three boats seized, while 49 boats were detected in the country's waters and two illegals deported.

Meanwhile, 793 individuals who arrived yesterday at the country's international entry points were quarantined at quarantine centres across the country. Cumulatively, 165,036 individuals have returned from abroad since July 24, 2020. — Bernama