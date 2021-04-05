Accused of breaking SOP with Langkawi jaunt, Neelofa says already planned trip ‘months ago’

Photos of Neelofa's wedding has raised questions about whether Covid-19 SOPs were followed. — Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Celebrity entrepreneur Neelofa has defended herself saying her controversial trip to Langkawi Island was planned months ago, amid accusation that she and her husband breached Covid-19 rules with the action.

Noor Neelofa Mohd Nor also said she does not have to justify her trip to the public, and had even mocked critics by saying that they had given her free publicity with their criticisms over the affair.

“I don’t have to justify anything [to the public], let me settle this with my own way, privately and professionally.

“I don’t have to tell every detail, I only need to settle this with relevant parties only,” she was quoted saying by Malaysia Gazette.

She also said regarding her work, plans are usually made months ahead not “on the spot”.

According to Neelofa, she is currently working with Chatime to open several outlets in Langkawi Island and wanted to complete her planned work before the fasting month begins.

“In fact, the impact from public, we were recommended to open more than one branch [in Langkawi].

“So thank you to all, for giving me free marketing, for sending me these opportunities” she said.

She also stressed that she did not have to offer a detailed timeline to the public regarding her work schedule.

“I don’t need to give further details about every little thing,” she said.

Neelofa and her Islamic televangelist husband Muhammad Haris Ismail, also known as PU Riz, were supposedly in Langkawi to represent bubble tea chain Chatime in opening several new outlets.

The newly-wedded couple who are usually based in the Klang Valley created a stir after they were photographed enjoying themselves with watersports activities on the holiday island of Langkawi in Kedah during an interstate travel ban to curb the coronavirus from spreading.

The police are expected to complete their investigations into the matter and have since questioned Neelofa’s personal assistant Nadiah Khairuddin and event planner Faiz Sabari last Tuesday.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador also said that a fine will be issued against local celebrity Neelofa and her husband if it is found that their trip has breached the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO).

He pointed out that the interstate travel permission was given to Neelofa for work purposes only.