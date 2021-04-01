Civil servants warned against anti-vaccine sentiments

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali delivers a speech in Kuala Terengganu October 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Apr 1 — Civil servants are reminded not to be involved with anti-vaccine groups or movement.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said this included making, publishing or distributing any statement, rumours or news on anti-vaccine with intention to cause fear among the public.

He said action could be taken under the existing law against those caught doing so, where those found guilty could be jailed for up to two years, or fine, or both.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Department’s Excellent Service Award (APC) 2020 presentation today, Mohd Zuki called on civil servants to register for the Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera application.

“I hope that the Covid-19 vaccination programme can help eliminate this epidemic, hence allowing us all to return to a more conducive and prosperous living,” he said.

Mohd Zuki is among those who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination process. He received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Feb 25 and the second dose on March 18. — Bernama