Appealing six-year suspension from party, Tun Faisal claims Putrajaya Umno manipulated to slander him

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Former Putrajaya Umno deputy chief Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said today that his division members had been enticed with money to slander and back complaints made against him that caused his suspension from the party for six years.

In a statement made after he lodged an appeal against the disciplinary decision, Tun Faisal said the complaint no longer has any basis because it was made with malicious intent and in the personal interest of the unnamed complainant.

“I have shown to the members of the tribunal the sworn affidavits of the witnesses that this complaint was arranged by an interested party with questionable motives.

“The process of making this complaint is also tainted with elements of pressure, injustice, breach of rules, defamation and money politics,” said the press secretary to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Tun Faisal said however he cannot reveal the sworn affidavit of his witnesses, nor disclose it to ensure their safety.

“The division committee members and branch heads who were present were not given enough time to scrutinise the facts in the complaint letter they signed.

“It can be said that the complaint made against me has lost its merit,” he said.

He also said that the Umno Disciplinary board had, in the past meted unfair and different sentences to party members although they were charged with the same offence.

He also said the current board is not unorganised and had “spaces to make mistakes and unfair decisions”, since it is not led by someone with a legal background.

The board is currently led by Tan Sri Zulhasnan Rafique, a former Wangsa Maju and Setiawangsa MP, and former FT minister himself.

Tun Faisal today filed an appeal against the suspension of Umno membership for six years which was confirmed by the Umno Supreme Working Council on March 27.

Calling the party “cruel and autocratic”, he said the six-year suspension imposed on him is not appropriate as he was not involved in serious offences such as money politics or criminal cases.