Police say probing claims Nur Sajat may have escaped overseas amid hunt

Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman had through an Instagram live broadcast recently denied she is evading capture from the authorities, but is instead keeping a low profile on social media. — Picture via Instagram/Nur Sajat

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The police are investigating the possibility of cosmetics entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman having absconded overseas as she continues to elude capture by the authorities since February.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the authorities did not rule out the possibility that she was overseas, adding that surveillance measures were ongoing.

“There are certain reports claiming she is overseas. The police will continue to monitor.

“The case is actually under the purview of the Selangor contingent headquarters but we together with Jais are still in the midst of taking action,” he was quoted as saying by Malay daily Berita Harian, referring to the Selangor Islamic Religious Department.

Sajat had through an Instagram live broadcast recently denied she is evading capture from the authorities, but is instead keeping a low profile on social media.

She also claimed that the authorities were not searching for her due to more “pressing” matters elsewhere.

On March 1, the police had then stated their readiness to search for Nur Sajat after she had failed to attend a Shariah High Court proceeding last month, in relation to a case three years ago.

Following Nur Sajat’s supposed disappearance, Jais then issued a statement that they had empowered 122 personnel and enforcement officers to find and arrest Nur Sajat.

The police were also subsequently roped in last month to join in the hunt upon a request by Jais.

The charge against Nur Sajat was made in accordance with Section 10(a) of the Shariah Crimes (State of Selangor) Enactment 1995 which provides for a sentence not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both, if convicted.

Section 10 refers to the Shariah offence of insulting Islam or causing Islam to be insulted either by mocking or blaspheming the faith and its associated practices and rituals either in a written, pictorial or photographic form.

The charges were allegedly connected to a religious event that she organised in 2018 where she appeared in a baju kurung.

Nur Sajat has been the subject of intense scrutiny by authorities and some members of the public over her gender identity.

Most recently, she had posted on her social media that she is considering to renounce Islam, ostensibly due to the persecution and attacks she faces from religious authorities and the Muslim public.