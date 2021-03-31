Ismail Sabri: EMCO in three areas in Tawau, Sabah from tomorrow

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the areas involved were Kampung Ranggu Batu 10, Mukim Balung; Phase 2 Taman Semarak and Kampung Baru Pasir Putih, Mukim Sri Tanjung. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Three areas in Tawau, Sabah will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until April 14 due to a sharp increase in cases in the locality, with high infectivity rates in the community.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the areas involved were Kampung Ranggu Batu 10, Mukim Balung; Phase 2 Taman Semarak and Kampung Baru Pasir Putih, Mukim Sri Tanjung.

“Until yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected eight positive cases as a result of 59 screening tests conducted in Kampung Ranggu Batu 10, while in Phase 2 of Taman Semarak, six individuals were found positive as a result of 16 screening tests, with nine more screening samples still awaiting results.

“In Kampung Baru Pasir Putih, a total of eight positive cases were detected as a result of 89 screening tests; 75 more samples are still awaiting results,” he said in a statement on the implementation of conditional MCO (CMCO) and recovery MCO (RMCO) today.

According to him, the implementation of the EMCO is to facilitate the MOH to carry out targeted screening on all residents, as well as to control the movement and spread of infection in the community. — Bernama

MORE TO COME