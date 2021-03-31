In Kuala Lumpur, MACC arrests ex-bank president who allegedly received RM8m bribe to approve RM400m loan

According to an MACC source, the four were alleged to have received bribes amounting to S$3,168,366 as commission to approve a loan of RM400 million for what was believed to be a non-existent project. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — A former bank president-cum-managing director with the “Datuk” title was among four individuals arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday for allegedly receiving bribes to approve a financial loan of RM400 million.

The four, aged between 49 and 53, were arrested around Kuala Lumpur and they are being remanded for three days from today until April 2 after appearing before the magistrate’s court, here.

According to an MACC source, the four were alleged to have received bribes amounting to S$3,168,366 (about RM8 million) as commission to approve a loan of RM400 million for what was believed to be a non-existent project.

The former bank president-cum-managing director had allegedly given special treatment by approving the loan without following the procedure set and without due diligence due to the bribe offered.

The source said that after the loan was approved and the money received, the applying company was closed and the project not implemented.

“This was a deceitful act committed with the cooperation of inside people by creating a dubious project for the purpose of applying for a financial loan,” the source added.

MACC chief commissioner, Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama