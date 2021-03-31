Euro 5 diesel to replace Euro 2M from tomorrow, says minister

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said this nationwide implementation would be able to improve the air quality status as Euro 5 is cleaner and has a lower sulphur content compared to Euro 2M. — Bernama

PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — The government will implement the Euro 5 fuel specification to replace the Euro 2M diesel starting tomorrow (April 1), said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said all manufacturers, suppliers and petrol stations were required to comply with the implementation in line with the Environmental Quality (Control of Petrol and Diesel Properties) Regulations 2007 and the Environmental Quality (Control of Petrol and Diesel Properties) (Amendment) Regulations 2021.

“The implementation of the Euro 5 diesel specification is part of the government’s efforts to improve the status of air quality as outlined in the Clean Air Action Plan 2010,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the original date for the implementation of Euro 5 diesel was on September 1, 2020, but on June 10, 2020, the Cabinet decided to postpone the enforcement to April 1 this year due to constraints faced by the industries as well as the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tuan Ibrahim said this nationwide implementation would be able to improve the air quality status as Euro 5 is cleaner and has a lower sulphur content of 10 parts per million (ppm) compared to Euro 2M’s sulphur content of 500 ppm. — Bernama