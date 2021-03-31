Actor Afdlin Shauki joins PKR, says inspired by Anwar’s political resolve

The former Umno member said that he joined PKR on his own will. — Picture via Facebook/Afdlin Shauki

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Actor and producer Datuk Afdlin Shauki has entered PKR, citing admiration for party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political resolve and “magnanimity” in forgiving political rivals.

Astro Awani reported that another popular local celebrity is also expected to follow Afdlin in joining the said party.

The report said that Anwar is set to announce the entry of the two celebrities at an Ampang hotel tomorrow, during the “Meet Anwar” event.

“The magnanimity of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in forgiving and accepting those who put him in jail is the point which opened my eyes and thoughts

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was never tired in his struggles, with immense dedication and commitment to defend the people, despite the miseries which he and his family faced.

“The value within Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made me not think long about joining PKR,” Afdlin reportedly told Astro Awani.

“PKR is a party which cares for all races despite its leader being a Malay. This is the platform that I wanted. A Malay becoming a leader without neglecting the rights and welfare of other races,” he said, adding that the nation needs a leader like Anwar.