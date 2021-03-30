Dr Mahathir: Langkawi continues to attract investors despite Covid-19 pandemic

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said although tourist arrivals to Langkawi has dropped because of the pandemic, investors are optimistic about the future of the legendary island's tourism industry. ― Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LANGKAWI, March 30 ― Langkawi, which is popular as a tourist destination, continues to attract investors even though the country is still struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said although tourist arrivals to Langkawi has dropped because of the pandemic, investors are optimistic about the future of the legendary island's tourism industry.

“Many people are keen to invest in Langkawi although there are no tourists at the moment, they (investors) have high hopes for the future.

"So, authorities that are responsible for approving investment should act quick, so that we are prepared when tourists can start to come to Langkawi again,” he told reporters after a walkabout at Pantai Chenang here today.

According to Dr Mahathir, some of the potential investors are eyeing to open hotels, shopping malls and factory outlets. ― Bernama