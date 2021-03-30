Art exhibition launched to commemorate 80 years of Lim Kit Siang, his struggle and triumphs

A painting of Gelang Patah MP, Lim Kit Siang is seen at the art exhibition celebrating his life in Bukit Jalil March 30, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — An art exhibition commemorating the 80th birthday of DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, and his struggle and triumphs is a labour of love, solidarity and idealism.

Lim, a prominent Opposition figure for almost six decades, is memorialised in almost 100 paintings, caricatures, fibreglass models and drawings at Theatre Impian, a visual arts gallery in Bukit Jalil’s Aurora Place.

The opening of the gallery was officiated by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today, who said the youth need reminding of the struggles and fight that Lim made during his life.

“It may not be a journey of Lim per se but a journey of Malaysia. From our independence, he has been part of that and in terms of racial harmony, fairness and democratic environment he has always been a part of that.

“That’s why I feel it’s important to know how we arrived here,” he said.

Amirudin highlighted how Lim in his first term in Parliament had pointed to party-hopping and how it was detrimental to the government.

“We’ve had similar broken promises even today, leading to chaos broken governments and chaos and madness.

“Hopping parties is against the electoral mandate. If you look at the artwork on the frogs, that anti-hopping law [Lim] brought up in Parliament ages ago.

“This is against the mandate we got in the elections and is a good lesson for the young generation not just to follow him as a fighter and politician but his life in general,” he added.

The gallery is two floors filled with colourful artwork all from local artists. Some have used recycled items to draw a portrait, others have painted significant incidences in Lim life like his historic win in Gelang Patah (now renamed Iskandar Putri).

Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari looks at a scupture of Lim Kit Siang at the art exhibition celebrating Kit Siang’s life in Bukit Jalil March 30, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

One of the highlight pieces was a fibreglass figure of Lim made with a round base that allows you to tip the figurine in any direction but it will not fall.

It was meant to depict Lim’s unwavering integrity in the face of extreme adversity.

Gelang Patah MP, Lim Kit Siang at the art exhibition celebrating his life in Bukit Jalil March 30, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Lim said he was not aware of this galley until last week, and said he still hopes Malaysia can be a world class nation.

“In these past few decades we see excuses and failures but we must be brave to have dreams for the future generation to continue this struggle.

“We want to reset the nations policies and tackle the problems we are facing in Malaysia.

“I am very thankful to everyone for this idea and I hope this can be a way for Malaysians to draw inspiration and continue our fight,” he said.

The gallery is open for the public from tomorrow onwards and admission is free. For further information visit http://theatreimpian.com/.