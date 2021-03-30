Amirudin: For GE15, Pakatan only still undecided on three federal seats in Selangor

Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari visiting the art exhibition celebrating Kit Siang’s life in Bukit Jalil March 30, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today that Pakatan Harapan is only undecided on which component party will contest three federal seats in Selangor, while the rest will all be status quo.

Amirudin also said the pact has only discussed the matter of an early general election at the state and divisional levels.

“Seat negotiations have been done and there’s not much to discuss. We’ll wait for Parliament to reconvene first,” he told reporters at the art gallery commemorating 80 years of DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

“Thus far, only three seats for PH (Pakatan Harapan) which are Sg Besar won by Bersatu then jumped to Perikatan Nasional (PN), Sabak Bernam won by Umno then to Bersatu and Tg. Karang won by Umno-Barisan Nasional (BN) have yet to be decided on.

“We will need to discuss candidates for these seats whereas the state seats that we won before all stay the same, unless the candidates want to swap,” said Amirudin.

Sabak Bernam MP Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh jumped from Umno to Bersatu, Sungai Besar MP is Muslimin Yahaya who is with PN, and Tanjung Karang MP is Tan Sri Noh Omar a longtime member of Umno.

Amirudin said in Selangor, PKR will continue to contest in 21 federal seats, DAP 16 and Parti Amanah Negara eight.

Rumours of an early general elections (GE15) have been swirling following the fragile state of the current PN government.

No official meetings, discussions or policies can be made as the country’s Parliament is suspended following the Emergency Ordinance which is set to last till August 1.

Amirudin said despite that he has called for Selangor PKR to propose their candidates for their respective seats.

“As for candidates, each party has to decide. I’ve given instructions to the divisions to propose candidates.

“Some of the candidates are winning candidates while others are incumbents with two to three terms under their belt,” he added.