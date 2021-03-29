‘Uncle Kentang’ apologises to Ipoh cops over fake RM10,000 fine

Asmadi urged members of the public to be careful with content they share on social media. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Social activist, Kuan Chee Heng, who uploaded on his Facebook about a RM10,000 compound fine issued to a third party, which turned out to be false, has apologised to the police.

Ipoh district police chief, ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said a letter of apology was received by the police from Kuan, better known as ‘Uncle Kentang’, recently.

“He (Kuan) clarified that he received information from the mother of the individual who was said to have been issued a RM10,000 compound fine and hoped that the police could assist. But investigations found the claim to be untrue.

“The individual was only trying to dupe his mother to avoid sending her money,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Ipoh district police headquarters’ (IPD) 214th Police Day celebration here, today.

The posting uploaded on Kuan’s Facebook was also shared on the Facebook of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and received much public attention.

Kuan had uploaded that the compound for flouting conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) was issued in Kampung Rapat here on March 14.

The posting claimed that an assistant cook was issued a RM10,000 compound after he stepped out of the back door of a restaurant for a smoke and that he could not send money to his mother allegedly because his salary was being deducted by the restaurant which had settled it.

However, A. Asmadi was reported to have said a check found no such compound was issued by the CMCO SOP inspection team in the district as claimed

He said that the police were keeping an open mind on the letter of apology but urged the public not to viral matters which were untrue as this would impact badly on the police and affect their commitment to giving their best.

Earlier, he had handed over letters of appreciation to 184 recipients comprising police, members of the public and the media on cooperation given to the Ipoh IPD.

Bernama journalist, Rozainah Abdul Rahim was among 12 reporters who received a letter of appreciation for her commitment and cooperation in helping the police disseminate accurate information to the public. — Bernama