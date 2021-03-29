Penang’s engagement session during Emergency proves Parliament, state assemblies can convene without problem, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow during a press conference at the St Giles Wembley Hotel in George Town March 29, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 29 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow held up his government’s engagement session with its assemblymen today as proof that lawmakers can sit together while complying with Putrajaya’s Covid-19 regulations, even during a nationwide Emergency.

The two-day bipartisan engagement session is being held in lieu of the Penang state legislative assembly sitting, which has been suspended since the Emergency proclamation in January.

“If kindergartens can open, cinemas can open and pasar malam can operate, I see no reason why Parliament and state legislative assemblies can’t convene,” he said in a press conference during a break during the engagement session at the St Giles Wembley Hotel here.

Chow, who is both Tanjong MP and Padang Kota assemblyman, reiterated calls for Parliament to reconvene soon instead of waiting for the Emergency to be lifted on August 1.

He said many assemblymen raised various issues with the state executive council during today’s engagement session.

“This proves that there are many issues to be raised by the assemblymen and this session also ensured government agencies are proactive in managing issues raised,” he said.

He said elected representatives have a job to raise issues that affect their constituents and provide input to check and balance the government.

“It is only with Parliament and state assemblies that government agencies will be more proactive and take note of the issues raised while the executive can be monitored closely,” he said.

He said Parliament and state assemblies can be held in adherence with the strict SOPs.

“Pakatan Harapan has always called for Parliament to be convened and we are not the only ones, even non-governmental organisations have echoed our calls,” he said.

Parliament, which was scheduled to convene earlier this month, and state assembly sittings have been suspended since January 11, based on the gazettement of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has cited the Ordinance to prevent both the federal and state legislatures from sitting during the Emergency.

Despite pressure from both sides of the political divide and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s remarks that the legislature can sit even during the Emergency, de facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has insisted on delaying it to after August 1.

He told reporters in Kedah yesterday that priority should be given to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and added that laws could be enacted through other ways than in Parliament. He asserted that such methods were still in line with democratic processes.

When asked if the Penang government has taken steps to hold its state assembly, Chow said his administration is discussing this with the state legal advisor before bringing it up with the governor.

Penang’s engagement session today was attended by all but four assemblymen from Bersatu who issued a joint statement announcing their boycott. Umno and PAS assemblymen were present.

They claimed a withdrawal in funds for their constituency from the state government as reason not to participate.

A total 129 questions were submitted by assemblymen for the two-day session which will see each state exco presenting programmes and policies under their portfolio.

There were also question and answer sessions for state assemblymen to raise any issues pertaining to the respective state exco’s portfolios.



