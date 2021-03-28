Sarawak Chinese associations urge more Chinese to join PDRM

Wee said the federation is calling upon Chinese parents to encourage their children to join the police force. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) is supportive of the move initiated by Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to recruit new blood from the non-Bumiputera community.

SFCA president Datuk Richard Wee said the federation was calling upon Chinese parents to encourage their children to join the police force and abandon the old saying that ‘a good son/child does not join the police / armed forces’.

“I hope that the parents could encourage young people to respond positively and seize the opportunities not only for the recruitment of the police force this time, but also for the recruitment of all civil servants in other fields in the future.

“In our country, a diversified lineup of civil servants can not only strengthen, deepen and reflect our country’s diverse ethnic groups, reflect the multicultured sentiments of the people, but can also serve the people of all ethnic groups more comprehensively, improve service efficiency and create a more friendly and harmonious society,” he said yesterday.

Wee also said he and the federation had been working tirelessly through various channels to encourage the Chinese community to be members of the civil service.

Among the activities conducted was a seminar jointly run with Public Service Department (JPA) Sarawak. The seminar aimed to educate young people who were interested in becoming civil servants on interview skills and sharing the benefits and prospects of civil servants.

“We will also continue to maintain close contact with JPA and relevant departments to strengthen our cooperation while we work to increase the number of Chinese youngsters in joining civil service,” said Wee.

On March 11, Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din had said the PDRM would conduct a special intake exercise for the post of Police Constable Grade YA1 involving non-Bumiputeras.

He was quoted as saying that the special recruitment would give the opportunity to any individual who had not scored a credit in Bahasa Melayu in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) to apply.

“The application for non-Bumiputeras is open for two weeks, from March 18 to 31, via https://epengambilanpdrm.rmp.gov.my.

“Priority would be given to non-Bumiputera applicants who can speak and write in Mandarin, Tamil or other mother tongues,” he had told a special press conference in Bukit Aman on March 11. He also said that the personnel must resit the SPM Bahasa Melayu examination paper to obtain a credit within six years of service.

On March 16, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador in an interview with Bernama had said that PDRM was targeting between 20 to 30 per cent recruitment among the non-Bumiputeras.

He had also said recruiting more non-Bumiputeras into the force was important in terms of resolving communication issues when dealing with cases.

“I fear that our force could end up with 95 per cent Bumiputera personnel, including those from Sabah and Sarawak. This is not something very nice to hear and if this happens, we won’t be able to have much hope of moving forward as a dynamic unit,” he said in the interview.

Abdul Hamid also disclosed that currently, Chinese made up 1.9 per cent of the total number of 123,000 officers and personnel in the country, while Indians made up three per cent. — Borneo Post