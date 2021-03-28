LDP to join Perikatan Nasional, says president

Datuk Chin Su Phin (right) said the decision was made in a party meeting held today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, March 28 — The Supreme Council of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has approved the decision for the party to join Perikatan Nasional (PN), said its president Datuk Chin Su Phin.

Chin said the decision was reached in a meeting today after seeing the determination of the PN government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in solving the people’s problems especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The LDP has the confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister (Muhyiddin) especially in the efforts to combat Covid-19, including introducing an economic stimulus package during the pandemic,” he said in a statement today adding that only a mainstream party could solve the problems faced by the people especially when the country is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

LDP was founded in 1989 and was a component party of Barisan Nasional before it quit the alliance after the 14th General Election in 2018.

The party’s former president Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat became the 13th Chief Minister of Sabah between 2001 and 2003.

Chin said LDP was focussing on its divisional conferences and elections that would run from May to August, while the party’s annual general meeting and elections were scheduled to be held at the end of the year.

“We will be giving opportunities for young members to lead. I also expect a large number of the (28) divisions will be led by the younger members,” he said. — Bernama