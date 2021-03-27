‘Where is our vote?’ Youths sit for 18 minutes in front of Parliament to protest the delay of Undi18

People hold placards as they protest against the Election Commission for delaying allowing 18-year-olds to vote, in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/partimuda

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Around 100 of young protesters marched towards the Parliament today to protest the Election Commission (EC) delaying allowing 18-year-olds to vote, and also the closure of lawmakers from sitting in the House.

As they arrived bearing banners saying “Mana undi kami?” (Malay for “where is our vote?”) and chants of “buka parlimen” (Malay for “open the Parliament”), the protesters sat down on the road heading to the building which was earlier barricaded by the police.

Amir Abdul Hadi of the Malaysia United Democracy Alliance (Muda), who led the march, had stopped the march from the historic Padang Merbok metres, from the entrance, declaring that the entourage would sit here in silence for 18 minutes in protest of the delay of the initiative called Undi18.

Among the faces in the crowd are former education minster Maszlee Malik, and activists-turned-politicians Maria Chin Abdullah and Tian Chua, along with several NGOs like Bersih 2.0 and Demokrat Nasional showing their support for the movement.

Also present were youth wings from Pakatan Harapan, who called for the protest yesterday, and from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

