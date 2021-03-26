Who are you to decide where I should contest in GE15? Azmin asks Gombak Umno chief

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the decision on where he should contest in GE15 would be made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 26 — Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today curtly questioned the position of Gombak Umno chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin in deciding as to where the former should contest in the 15th general election (GE15).

Responding to Megat who yesterday “challenged” Azmin to defend his parliamentary constituency, the senior minister in charge of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) said that the decision on that would be made by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Who is he to decide that I should contest where? The one who decides where I should contest is my party president. Thank you,” Azmin said, before ending the press conference here.

Utusan Malaysia reported Megat making the call during an interview with MMTV.

“Definitely Azmin must remain to contest in Gombak. I have already said that no one can stop him, as I believe and am confident that Azmin would defend his Gombak parliamentary seat.

“I do not believe if people say that he would be contesting in other places such as Kuala Langat and others. That is not possible at all. I believe he will contest in Gombak, but this would not stop Barisan Nasional (BN) from naming our candidate.

“Whatever reasons were given, information is now readily available at the fingertips, therefore voters know the real reason for the said ‘migration’. Gombak voters realise and are aware of the betrayal which happened,” he was quoted saying.