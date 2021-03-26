Genovasi University College appoints four adjunct professors, launches Traditional Chinese Medicine Wellness Centre

Genovasi University College (GUC) announced the appointment of four new adjunct professors in conjunction with the launch of a Traditional Chinese Medicine Wellness Centre March 26, 2021. — Picture by Genovasi University College

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Genovasi University College (GUC) announced the appointment of four new adjunct professors in conjunction with the launch of a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Wellness Centre today.

In a statement, the university said its vice chancellor Emeritus Professor Datuk Elias Salleh conferred the appointments on Chin Yoon Ching from the School of Traditional and Complementary Medicine; Christopher Heng Kee Chai and Datuk Chan Khin Thiam from the Department of Accounting and Financial Studies; and Mohd Adzhar Abd Latif, dean of the School of Malay Traditional Medicine (SMTM).

Meanwhile, Lee Chu Ling, a TCM practitioner with more than 20 years’ experience, was awarded an Honourary Master of Science by the School of Traditional and Complementary Medicine.

Today’s event also saw the launch of the Traditional Chinese Medicine Wellness Centre at GUC.

The centre will be overseen by the Dean of the School of Traditional and Complementary Medicine Ng Po Kok (Adjunct Professor) together with the Federation of Chinese Physicians and the Acupuncturist Association of Malaysia (FCPAAM).

“This centre will also operate in collaboration with the School of Malay Traditional Medicine to provide TCM Wellness services to the public such as acupuncture, tuina therapy and cupping. The Centre will also serve as a centre for GUC’s students future practical training,” the statement added.

GUC is an online learning, design thinking-dedicated university that focuses on addressing the challenges expected for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) including human aspects.

Besides fresh school leavers, GUC also accepts applicants who have significant executive and supervisory experience but lack tertiary qualifications.