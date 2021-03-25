Tabung Haji appoints 22 companies as Haj pilgrims operators this year

A general view of Menara Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has issued the licence to 22 local travel companies including its subsidiary Tabung Haji Travel and Services Sdn Bhd (THTS) to operate as the Haj Pilgrimage Operators (PJH) for the 2021 haj season.

TH Haj executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the issuance of the licence was part of TH preliminary preparations for this year’s haj operations.

“As of today, the Malaysian Government and TH are still waiting for official information on the pilgrimage for the year 1442H/2021M (2021) from the Saudi Arabian authorities.

“Therefore, all licensed PJHs are not allowed to advertise their haj packages yet, until official permission is issued by TH,” he said in a statement today.

The companies granted with the licence are TH Travel & Services Sdn Bhd, Andalusia Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Alif Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Al-Balad Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Az Zuha Group Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Batuta Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, C.S Holidays Sdn Bhd, Citra Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Eiman Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Gemilang Travel And Tours Sdn Bhd and Jad Travel & Tours (M) Sdn Bhd.

Also Juara Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Masmas Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, MIMM Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, MKM Ticketing Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Rayhar Travels Sdn Bhd, Syarikat Pelancongan Yaskin Sdn Bhd, TM Tours & Travel Sdn Bhd, TRI-D Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, UTAS Travel & Tours Worldwide Holidays Sdn Bhd, Wira Saujana Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd and Zahafiz Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Syed Saleh also reiterated that the act of offering haj packages without TH’s approval, by any individual or travel agency, is an offence that can be charged under the TH Act 1995 (Act 535).

TH also hoped the public would always take precautionary measures as the board had never appointed any individual as an agent in matters related to the offer as well as the haj package.

The full list of TH licenced PJH can be checked on its official website (www.tabunghaji.gov.my) or by calling the TH Call Centre (THCC) at 03-6207 1919. — Bernama