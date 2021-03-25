Singapore foreign minister elated over Malaysia’s ‘food diplomacy’ after meal prepared by Raja Permaisuri Agong

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, in his Facebook page today, shared a photo of the meal prepared by Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah during an audience with The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Picture from Facebook/Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE, March 25 — Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, who concluded his two-day working visit to Malaysia today, is certainly delighted with the hospitality extended by the host.

Dr Balakrishnan, in his Facebook page today, shared a photo of the meal prepared by Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah during an audience with The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“After a long day of meetings, no better way to conclude our trip than with a royal meal — keropok ikan, rendang tok and sambal belacan generously gifted by Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong of Malaysia,” said Dr Balakrishnan in his post of the royal hospitality he experienced in Malaysia.

He ended his posting with a hashtag, “fooddiplomacy”, along with emojis of flags of Singapore and Malaysia, side by side.

During the royal audience, the minister had conveyed an invitation on behalf of the republic’s President Halimah Yacob for Al-Sultan Abdullah to make a State Visit to Singapore.

During his two-day visit here that began on Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan had met his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Dr Balakrishnan also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The visit was seen as crucial in ironing out the details including the digital vaccination certificates in resuming Malaysia-Singapore cross-border travel that was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama