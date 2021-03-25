Ismail Sabri restates Umno’s decision not to cooperate with Bersatu in GE15

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob explained that every Umno member, including those serving in the Perikatan Nasional administration, will abide by the decision that was reached by the party’s supreme council. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated his stance on defending the party’s decision not to cooperate with Bersatu when the 15th general election is called, as reported by Umno Online.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the senior minister for defence, further explained that every Umno member, including those serving in the Perikatan Nasional administration, will abide by the decision that was reached by the party’s supreme council.

“Every party member and MKT (supreme council) member, even me as the vice-president will, of course, defend the decision made by the MKT and from a discipline standpoint, we have to obey the decision made by the MKT. This is our collective stance until the election,” said Ismail Sabri in an interview with Umno’s mouthpiece in conjunction with the party’s upcoming general assembly on March 27 and 28.

In the interview, Ismail Sabri also repeated that the party still maintains its “No PKR, No DAP’’ policy, with party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi having been very clear about not negotiating with either party.

Ismail Sabri also stated that the party will still use the Barisan Nasional logo in the next general election despite collaborating with PAS under the Muafakat Nasional banner.

Following rumours of intensified factionalism within the party, Ismail Sabri also reminded Umno members to keep calm and focus all their efforts on the coming election.

“I hope that all of us remain calm as many parties want to see Umno fragmented,” he said, further reminding party members that finger-pointing over unverified news does not benefit the party.