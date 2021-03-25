Education Ministry: All SPM 2020 exam papers to be marked online

An SPM candidate about to sit for the Bahasa Melayu Paper 1 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Indera Mahkota Dua in Kuantan, February 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 25 — The Education Ministry (MOE) is fully implementing the online marking and grading method using the LPSkor system for all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 examination papers, said deputy minister Mah Hang Soon.

He said 23,885 examiners were involved in marking 5,180,871 units of answer scripts for 96 examination papers in SPM 2020.

“LPSkor can expedite the marking process and the release of the results while maintaining the principles of fairness, authenticity and trust.

“The shortened marking period will enable the results to be released according to schedule and will not affect candidates’ admission opportunities to higher education institutions or the workforce,” he said in his speech at Majlis Kesyukuran Pengurusan SPM 2020 at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Samariang here, today.

Mah said the LPSkor system provided flexibility to examiners in which they could mark the answer scripts at any location and time while adhering to the standard operating procedures.

Besides that, he said there was no risk of loss or destruction of the answer scripts which have high confidentiality in which no identification of the candidates would be shown to the examiners.

“The score tally is also being done automatically to avoid human errors and reduce the administrative works,” he said.

The SPM 2020 examination, which started on February 22 and ended today, involves 401,105 candidates at 3,310 examination centres nationwide. — Bernama