Covid-19 quarantine in Chile: Malaysians need not worry about safety of loved ones here, says envoy Abu Bakar

Soldiers check safeguards at a check point, as local town halls have increased the lockdown restrictions during the Covid-19 outbreak, in Santiago, Chile March 18, 2021. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― Malaysian Ambassador to Chile Abu Bakar Mamat has advised Malaysians not to worry about the safety of their loved ones in the country following the Chilean government’s reported announcement that over 13 million people will be subject to quarantine from tomorrow (March 25) due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Abu Bakar said the embassy was in frequent contact with Malaysians residing in the capital city of Santiago, and they were generally in good condition, living their daily lives in peace and order.

“There are about 50 Malaysians here (in Chile), including those registered and not registered with us. Only 31 are registered with us. We advise Malaysians here to abide by all health protocols set by the government.

“For families in Malaysia, there is no need to worry, our situation here is under control and life still goes on as usual. It’s just that some of us are in areas that need to be quarantined, we can still be contacted. The situation here is calm, the atmosphere is peaceful and there are no problems with regards to daily necessities,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

On Monday, the Chilean government reportedly announced that over 13 million people would be quarantined beginning tomorrow following an increase in Covid-19 cases nationwide.

Its Health Minister Enrique Paris said 21 localities in the Santiago metropolitan region, including the highly populated Maipu and Puente Alto, would be placed under quarantine, besides 21 other districts in the regions of Coquimbo, Valparaiso, O’Higgins, Maule, Nuble, Biobio and Los Lagos.

Meanwhile, Abu Bakar said that the embassy would also organise aid and food distribution programmes as well as breaking of fast events with Malaysians there.

He said that as of today, Chile had recorded 947,783 Covid-19 cases with 22,402 reported deaths. ― Bernama