Constable in Kota Baru accidentally shoots himself in leg while unloading firearm

A 29-year-old constable at the Meranti police station, Pasir Mas, accidentally shot himself in the leg while unloading his firearm. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BARU, March 25 — A 29-year-old constable at the Meranti police station, Pasir Mas, accidentally shot himself in the leg while unloading his firearm at the end of his shift yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the constable’s semi-automatic pistol suddenly went off and the bullet pierced his left thigh.

He said the constable was now in stable condition and currently receiving treatment at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZII) here.

“Based on the report received, the incident happened at 11.42pm when the constable involved had completed his crime prevention patrol duty and wanted to hand over his gun to the armoury.

“During the process to unload the weapon, suddenly staff at the front counter heard a loud explosion. They rushed in and saw the victim covered in blood on the left thigh and suspected that he had shot himself,” he said.

He told this to reporters after officiating the state-level 214th Police Day celebration at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK), here, today.

Shafien said the initial investigation found that while removing the bullet casing from the pistol, suddenly a shot was accidentally fired.

“The constable received initial treatment at the Pasir Mas Hospital before being referred to HRPZII for further treatment and is now in stable condition,” he said, adding that further investigations were ongoing. — Bernama