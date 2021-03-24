Socso channelled RM366.37m to 107,000 individuals who lost jobs last year, says finance minister

As of March 14, this year, Socso had helped more than 18,000 workers who lost their jobs by channelling financial assistance amounting to RM85.96 million. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Employment Insurance System under the Social Security Organisation (Socso) has successfully channelled RM366.37 million to more than 107,000 individuals who lost their jobs in 2020, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

As of March 14, this year, he said Socso had helped more than 18,000 workers who lost their jobs by channelling financial assistance amounting to RM85.96 million.

“This amount is inclusive of the improved Job Seeker Allowance that was announced under the 2021 Budget,” he said in the 46th inter-agency economic stimulus implementation and coordination unit (Laksana) report today.

Tengku Zafrul said a total of RM565.4 million had been channelled based on almost 1.65 million claims under the Frontliners Allowance announced via the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) to physicians, nurses and other medical personnel directly involved in the management and containment of the Covid-19 outbreak, as of March 12.

He said this special allowance was also extended to members of the army, police, customs, immigration, fire department, the Civil Defence Force and RELA who have been directly involved in implementing the movement control order (MCO).

“As of January 15, under Permai (Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package), a total of 3,591 contract health workers were approved to cover urgent personnel needs following the increase in Covid-19 cases.

“As of March 15, a total of 2,586 health workers including Scientific Officers, Diagnostic Radiologists, Medical Laboratory Technologists, Assistant Environmental Health Officers, Assistant Medical Officers and Nurses have been appointed,” he said, adding that the remaining 1,005 contract health workers are still being screened and hiring is expected to be completed by the end-March 2021.

Tengku Zafrul said a total of 137,075 participants had been approved to participate in the reskilling and upskilling programmes, as of March 12.

As for the special Cendana initiative for the creative industry, a total of RM2.16 million has been channelled to 393 recipients including artists and organisations actively involved in Malaysian arts and culture, he added. — Bernama