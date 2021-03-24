MMEA activates search for six missing anglers in Terengganu

MMEA has activated a search and rescue operation for six men who failed to return after going out fishing at sea on Monday. — Picture by Fung Weng Cheong

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

CHUKAI, March 24 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has activated a search and rescue operation (SAR) for six men who failed to return after going out fishing at sea on Monday.

Terengganu MMEA director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramlie said the anglers could not be contacted and it was feared that their class A boat had broken down.

He identified the six as Mohd Hafizol Hisham Zakaria, 29; Mohd Samerin Suhaimi, 29; Risidi Mohamad, 22; Mohamad Zukarnain Mohamat Nor, 20; Mohamad Shahrul Ainmie, 19; and Muhammed Hazim Luqman Zakaria, 19.

“They should have returned today. The MMEA received a report from the victims’ family members at about 8.50pm yesterday and the Kuantan Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) activated and coordinated SAR operations at sea at 3.15pm today.

“The Kemaman Area Fishermen’s Association was assisting in the operations to locate the boat within 20 to 30 nautical miles from the Kemaman coast,” he said in a statement here. — Bernama