Johor top cop says yet to arrest ‘Datuk Seri’ wanted in organised crime probe

JOHOR BARU, March 24 — Johor police today denied that a wanted businessman with a “Datuk Seri” title had been arrested during a sting in Kuala Lumpur yesterday as reported by a news portal.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said 33-year-old Datuk Seri Nicky Liow Soon Hee who is wanted for his alleged involvement in money laundering and commercial crime syndicates has yet to be caught.

“The Johor police are still continuing with efforts to immediately track down the suspect and bring him to justice.

“I strongly urge the public to refrain from disseminating such fake news without first verifying its authenticity,” he said in a statement, responding to the report that has been circulating on social media claiming Liow has been caught.

News portal Hype reported yesterday that the fugitive businessman was nabbed at a club in Scott Garden on Old Klang Lama Road in Kuala Lumpur.

The portal claimed that the suspect was found within an 18-hour search by a joint police task force.

However, Malay Mail understands that a Johor police task force is still looking for Liow in the Klang Valley.

A source familiar with the investigation told Malay Mail that the special task force has conducted checks and raids in several areas covering Puchong, Batu 9 in Cheras, Brickfields and Petaling in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“Police have also raided several condominium units that are believed to be linked to the suspect in an effort to track him down,” said the source on condition of anonymity due to the ongoing operation.

Last Sunday, Ayob Khan said Liow who is also the founder of the Winner Dynasty Group, is wanted as a suspect under Sections 130 V to 130 ZB of the Penal Code for organised crime offences.

The day before, Johor police had conducted a raid in Puchong, Selangor and arrested 12 people, including one Datuk Seri on suspicion of fraud.

Two investigation papers concerning Liow have been opened in Johor under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Liow was previously arrested for assaulting two People’s Volunteer Corp (Rela) members who were on duty at the Kou Ong Yah temple in Kuala Lumpur about four years ago.

He was later acquitted and discharged.