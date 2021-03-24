Former lecturer denies sexually abusing granddaughter in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, March 24 — A 70-year-old former lecturer claimed trial in the Sessions Court here to committing sexual abuse against his step-granddaughter.

The elderly man, who appeared before judge Azreena Aziz, was accused of committing the offence by touching and sucking the 14-year-old girl’s private parts at a house in Putatan between 2017 and 2019.

The alleged offence was under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The court set April 28 for case management and the accused was released on a bail of RM10,000 with RM5,000 deposit with two local sureties.

Apart from that, the court also ordered the accused, who was represented by counsel Mohamad Syazwan Shah Mohamad Ali to report to the nearest police station once a week and his passport, if any, to be impounded by court pending the disposal of the case.

The prosecution will be calling seven witnesses to testify against the accused. — Borneo Post