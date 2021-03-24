Foreign workers can benefit from Socso, says chief executive

A view of the toppled crane at a construction site along the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway in Cheras March 22, 2021. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Foreign workers who contribute to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) are eligible for benefits under the agency if they are involved in an accident while working, said its chief executive Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz.

Following that, he said Socso is currently identifying the next-of-kin of foreign workers involved in the gantry crane collapse incident at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) in Cheras on Monday for the benefit payment process.

“Socso will not wait for the victim’s next-of-kin to come (to Socso) for the claim process, instead the Socso Caring Squad will go to the ground to get the victim’s details for payment,” he told reporters after attending the PenjanaKerjaya Mini Carnival for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) organised by the Ministry of Human Resources at Wisma Perkeso here today.

Three Chinese nationals were crushed to death while a motorist was seriously injured when the gantry crane toppled over at the SUKE construction site at Jalan Alam Damai, Cheras here.

Meanwhile, on the one-day mini carnival, Mohammed Azman said a total of 659 vacancies were offered by nine employers, covering several areas including the customer service sector. — Bernama