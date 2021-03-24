Businessman charged with cheating tobacco firm manager out of RM16m in Penang

— Reuters pic

BUTTERWORTH, March 24 — A businessman was charged in two separate Sessions Courts today on five counts of cheating a tobacco firm manager, involving losses of more than RM16 million, three years ago.

Chan Eng Leong, 47, from Bayan Lepas, Penang, pleaded not guilty after all the charges against him were read out separately before Judge Norhayati Mohamad Yunus and Judge Noor Aini Yusof.

Before Norhayati, Chan faced three charges with cheating Global Tobacco Manufacturer (International) Sdn Bhd director, Goh Choon Kim, 60, by deceiving the latter into believing that he can settle a cigarette tax case with the Royal Customs and Excise Department and prevent the company’s account from being frozen.

The offence was committed at No 3406, Level 5, Jalan Machang Bubuk 2, Bukit Mertajam Recreational Club, and No 1762, Jalan Bukit Teh, Machang Bubuk, between September 12 and October 1, 2019.

This prompted Goh into handing him a total of RM5,475,150 through cheques and telegraphic transfers involving three separate banks.

Meanwhile, before Noor Aini, Chan was charged with deceiving the same director into believing that the Royal Customs and Excise Department would raid, seize and confiscate cash under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 concerning enforcement and tax cases investigation and cigarette excise duties.

This prompted Goh into handing the accused a total of 11,098,860.

Chan committed the offences at No 2, Lorong Berjaya Indah 5, Taman Berjaya Indah and No 2, 1762, Jalan Bukit Teh, Machang Bubuk in Bukit Mertajam, between April 11 to November 21, 2019.

He faces imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping and a fine if found guilty, under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Rani Kasim prosecuted, while Chan was represented by lawyer RSN Rayer.

Judge Norhayati allowed Chan bail of RM250,000 with one surety while judge Noor Aini allowed bail of RM200,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report at the nearest police station once a month pending disposal of the case.

The court set June 17 for mention. — Bernama