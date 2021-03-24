Be mindful of Malaysia’s plurality, Sabah CM says as ‘Allah’ storm rages on

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks a press conference at the Sabah state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, March 24 — Amid continuing nationwide controversy over the use of the word “Allah” by non-Muslims, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor issued a reminder for harmony to be the top consideration in multireligious, multicultural, and multiracial Malaysia.

Without specifically addressing the issue, Hajiji said that he hoped that Sabahans would continue to practise a moderate brand of Islam that has worked well in maintaining a harmonious society.

“We need to be mindful of the fact that Malaysia is a plural country that always prioritises moderation and harmony, which is also in line with the Fiqh Sabahi concept practised in Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

Fiqh refers to Islamic jurisprudence.

Hajiji, who is also chairman of the state chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), said he hopes the newly-formed Sabah Islamic Affairs Coordination Committee (JaPHEIS) will refrain from taking any extreme approach that may create anxiety among a plural society.

Hajiji said JaPHEIS would not only represent the Muslims voice in the state but also the Sabah government on Islamic affairs.

On March 10, the High Court declared that a decades old directive from the Home Ministry prohibiting the use of certain words by non-Muslims was illegal and unconstitutional.

The ruling effectively made it possible for non-Muslims to use the word “Allah” and other words in their worship that Muslims have insisted is reserved for their religion.

The controversy arose as Christians in Sabah and Sarawak who have long used “Allah” to refer to God in their respective states where they are a significant demographic population, started migrating to the peninsula, where Muslims are the majority, and used the word there in their worship.

The federal government has filed an appeal against the High Court decision, prompting leaders in Sabah and Sarawak to ask for its withdrawal.

Some critics, including Sabah Opposition leader Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said it was a political ploy orchestrated by PPBM to gain support with the Malay community.

Hajiji earlier attended the presentation of appointment letters to committee members of JaPHEIS at the State Administrative Centre here.

He also hoped JaPHEIS would assist in the empowerment of Islamic education, strengthening community unity, economic development of the Muslim community through the zakat and wakaf institution and halal hub as well as other issues affecting Muslims in general.

Among its functions, JaPHEIS would act as the official government platform to discuss, consider and manage Islamic affairs matters referred to the state by the National Council for Islamic Affairs and National Islamic Affairs Committee Chairmen Conference Committee.

It would also act as the adviser on Islamic affairs to the chief minister.

Among its committee members are Sabah Mufti Datuk Haji Bungsu @ Aziz Jaafar, Sabah Syarie Chief Judge Alidin @ Ahmad Din OKK Othman, Sabah Islamic Affairs Department Director Datuk Saifulzaman Sangul, Sabah Jakim director Norjeli Haji Dais, Sabah police chief Datuk Hazani Ghazali and Fifth Division of the Malaysian Infantry Commander Major-General Datuk Mohd Halim Khalid.