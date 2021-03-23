PAS recommends re-delineation of electoral boundaries in Malay majority states

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the party had made this proposal earlier including during the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, March 23 — PAS is proposing for a re-delineation of electoral boundaries in several Malay majority states to increase the number of seats in Parliament.

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the party had made this proposal earlier including during the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

“We have put forward this suggestion primarily because of the increase in number of voters, especially in the East Coast, namely in Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu as well as in parts of Kedah.

“There are parliamentary constituencies with up to 80,000 voters, so this can be a burden for the elected representative to serve the constituents effectively.

“The usual figure is between 20,000 and 30,000 constituents or at most 40,000 (only),” he told reporters after the immunisation programme at Kota Darulnaim here today.

He said though Kelantan is not densely populated, it is hoped that the proposal would be given consideration to maintain the current number of Malay MPs in Parliament. — Bernama