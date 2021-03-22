Muhyiddin granted audience with Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (left) has an audience with Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri earlier today. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 22 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had an audience with Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri here today in conjunction with his two-day visit to the state.

Muhyiddin arrived at the palace at 11.40am, accompanied by Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and the three Deputy Chief Ministers, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Muhyiddin also signed the palace’s Visitors’ Book before being ushered to the Small Audience Room for the audience with Juhar, and his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

The audience was the first granted to the Prime Minister after the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) formed the new Sabah state government in September last year.

The audience lasted 35 minutes before they proceeded to the Big Audience Room for lunch.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin attended the briefing on Sabah development and the “Prosper Together With Sabah 2030” townhall session, as well as visited the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the State Administrative Centre here. — Bernama



