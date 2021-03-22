After meeting Anwar, MACC chief says agency will always deal with allegations of corruption professionally

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is pictured at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya March 22, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Datuk Seri Azam Baki today assured the public that the agency will act professionally when dealing with all allegations of corruption.

In a statement issued shortly after his meeting with Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Azam added that the MACC will act within the laws and jurisdictions accorded to it when tackling such issues.

“During the meeting with Anwar, president of PKR, he raised a number of concerning issues that have gained his attention.

“With this, I assure you that the MACC will act decisively in accordance with the laws and jurisdictions governing the MACC,” he said.

Azam then commended Anwar’s support for the MACC in fighting corruption effectively in the country.

Yesterday, Anwar tweeted that he will meet Azam today at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, and thanked the latter for agreeing to the meeting.

Anwar said that the meeting would allow him to raise concerns and help in moving towards a better Malaysia.

Anwar had said there was concern that government agencies such as the MACC, police and the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) were used to assert pressure on MPs.

Anwar had also at that time said that several PKR MPs, including for Sekijang, Padang Serai, Sungai Siput, Putatan and Miri, had claimed to have been threatened or to have been offered enticements in attempts to get them to switch support to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

The latest incident involved Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier Jeyakumar who jumped ship to PN citing his decision was borne out of extreme frustration, following a series of events which happened over the past year.