Govt mulling exempting 'entertainment tax' to revive creative industry, says Saifuddin

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at GSC Mid Valley Kuala Lumpur March 20,2021.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the government is mulling to exempt “entertainment tax” to revive the affected creative industry due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are no formal applications for it (entertainment tax) yet but we are open to discuss any possibility to revive the creative industry during the pandemic,” he told reporters during a press conference at Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC), MidValley Megamall here.

Saifuddin said there were no active Covid-19 clusters that involved the creative industry.

“I hope the people are not afraid, because I do not have to mention which sector faced big problems in terms of this phenomenon (Covid-19),” he said.

He said the creative industry other than providing “entertainment” for the people, thousands of breadwinners depend on the industry to put food on their table.

“People ask why we need to allow creative industry to operate again when we are combating Covid-19, this is because almost 45,000 households depend on this (creative) industry for their source of income,” he added.

Earlier today, Saifuddin alongside National Film Development Corporation (Finas) president Zakaria Abdul Hamid and Finas Chief Executive Officer (CEO) visited GSC at MidValley Megamall to observe standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance there.

On March 9, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that events with live audiences under the creative industries can be held starting from March 10.