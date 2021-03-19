PM Muhyiddin urges Myanmar junta to avoid further violence, choose peaceful resolution to crisis

People flash a three-finger salute as they attend the funeral of victims shot dead during the anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar March 5, 2021. ― Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has strongly urged the military leadership in Myanmar to change its course and choose a path towards a peaceful solution.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia had expressed it grave concern over the tragic situation in Myanmar since the Feb 1 military coup.

In a statement, the prime minister said the larger Asean community could not afford to see its brotherly nation of Myanmar become so destabilised at the hands of a select few seeking to promote their own vested interests.

“Once again, Malaysia repeats our consistent call for all concerned parties to work together towards a peaceful settlement of this crisis.

“We will continue to support an inclusive dialogue for a political transition, and urge all parties to return to the negotiating table, remedy the crisis and avoid any further escalation of tensions,” he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin also called for the prompt and unconditional release of political leaders, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint, who have been arbitrarily detained since Feb 1, 2021.

Muhyiddin also strongly supported the statement by Indonesian President Joko Widodo today and his call for the convening of an emergency Asean Summit to address the situation in Myanmar.

On another note, Muhyiddin pointed out that it was clear that the current political struggle only victimised the common people of Myanmar.

“This has no place in the values of our beliefs, conscience and culture. It contradicts the principles enshrined in the Asean Charter which we, in Asean, commit ourselves to promote and protect so that peace, security and prosperity for our region is guaranteed,” he said.

Muhyiddin was also appalled by the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians, which has resulted in a high number of deaths and injuries, as well as sufferings across the nation.

On behalf of the people of Malaysia, Muhyiddin also conveyed his deepest and sincerest condolences to all the people of Myanmar who have lost their loved ones, and who have become victims as a consequence of the current political crisis. ― Bernama