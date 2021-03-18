Khairy: Govt to update MySejahtera app to facilitate registration for senior citizens

The government is set to improve the MySejahtera application by introducing the ‘Registration of Dependents’ feature. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

REMBAU, March 18 — The government is set to improve the MySejahtera application by introducing the ‘Registration of Dependents’ feature tomorrow, says National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the update was to facilitate the vaccination registration process for the elderly.

“The registration for phase two is still low, it has been postponed for a while because I have asked for this application to be really smooth. The app developer has already told me it could launch by tomorrow (Friday).

“So, people can register for their mothers, fathers or grandparents,” he told reporters after receiving the Sinovac vaccine shot at the Rembau Hospital Vaccine Centre here today.

Khairy, who is also Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, is the first recipient of the Sinovac vaccine in the country.

In the meantime, he said discussions on the ‘vaccine passport’ were already underway with several countries.

“Our discussion with China soon is about mutual recognition of vaccine certificate, we also already discussed with Singapore and their Foreign Affairs Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan will come to Malaysia next week, and we hope the meeting will agree in principle to recognise our digital vaccination certificate,” he said.

On February 21, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the government intended to issue vaccine passports as a verification document for individuals who had received the Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama