Two RTD personnel remanded six days over alleged corruption

SHAH ALAM, March 17 — A principal assistant enforcement officer and another personnel from the Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) have been remanded for six days from today to assist with investigations into the alleged acceptance of bribes totalling RM73,850 between 2016 and 2018.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Fatina Amyra Abdul Jalil against the two suspects, aged 44 and 45, at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

An MACC source said both suspects were arrested at the Selangor MACC office at about 5 pm yesterday.

He said the two, with grade ranks of KP22 and KP32, had allegedly received monthly bribes from lorry transport operators.

“Preliminary investigation found that the suspect with grade KP32 had solicited and received bribes on a monthly basis of between RM100 to RM5,000 amounting to a total of RM69,850, in return for not taking action on overloading and other traffic offences.

“The offence was committed over two years from 2016 to 2018,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the other suspect received bribes on a monthly basis from December 2017 and March 2018 worth a total of RM4,000, for the same reason.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim when contacted, confirmed the arrests, and said the case is being investigated in accordance with Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama