Takiyuddin: MCO offences divided into three categories by severity, those flouting nightlife ruling liable to maximum fine

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan addresses reporters in Putrajaya August 19, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Only those who flout the existing prohibition on pubs and nightclubs under the movement control order (MCO) will be fined the maximum amount stipulated under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

De facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan sought to allay concerns raised by the public over the amended Ordinance in penalising MCO offenders whereby those who are found breaching MCO standard operating procedures (SOP) are subjected to a fine compoundable up to a sum of RM10,000.

“In the midst of Covid-19, we need laws to maintain order and not to punish or torment anyone.

“For the purpose of compounding and enforcement under Act 342, the Cabinet has earlier decided to stipulate the nature of offences under the aforementioned Act into three categories,” he said in a press conference here.

The RM10,000 sum is a ten-fold increase from the previous maximum fine value of RM1,000.

Takiyuddin said the severity of offences are now listed according to the First Category (offences resulting in high infection risks and significant impact to the community on a large-scale), Second Category (offences resulting in high infection risks but less significant impact to the community) and Third Category (offences resulting in low infection risks and zero impact to the community).

