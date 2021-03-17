Fire destroys several stalls at Dato Keramat market

Fire destroyed more than 40 stalls at the Dato Keramat wet market along Jalan Keramat Dalam in Kuala Lumpur, March 17, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 17 — Several stalls and small-time traders’ shops at the Dato Keramat wet market along Jalan Keramat Dalam here were destroyed after being engulfed in flames earlier this evening.

Pictures of videos of the incident shared on social media claim that up to 40 stalls, most of which sold food, fresh produce, textile, and home appliances, were destroyed in today’s 5.26pm incident.

Photos uploaded online show at least an entire row of shops destroyed by the huge flames, with onlookers and several good samaritans helping those affected to douse the flames. Fire destroyed more than 40 stalls at the Dato Keramat wet market along Jalan Keramat Dalam in Kuala Lumpur, March 17, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

A statement by the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) detailed how they were alerted to the fire just before 5.30pm, where up to 15 assets along with 58 firefighters were despatched to the scene.

Senior Operations Commander Mohd Fahmi Abd Rahim said in the statement that investigations are still underway to ascertain the extent of damages caused by the flames.

“When the fire trucks arrived at the scene, they found the fire had engulfed a row of shops estimated to be at least 10 x15 square feet.

“The structure of the stalls which were situated close to each other and the possibility of there not being any fire-retardant walls installed caused the fire to spread rapidly to the neighbouring shops,” said Mohd Fahmi.

He added that the flames were finally put out at around 6.25pm, with no casualties reported from the incident.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” he added.