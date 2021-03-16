Malaysia reports just 1,063 new Covid-19 cases today; Selangor still tops chart

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a media conference on Covid-19 development in Putrajaya, March 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Malaysia today registered 1,063 new Covid-19 cases, in what seems to be a steady decline in the nation’s daily infection numbers after yesterday’s low of 1,208 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah expressed his gratitude when he took to his Facebook to announce the latest update.

“Alhamdulilah the total number of Covid-19 cases reported today, March 16, is the lowest, that is 1,063 cases,” Dr Noor Hisham said, adding that the cumulative infection cases number at 326,034, currently.

Selangor topped the list of states with the most number of cases at 323, followed by Sarawak with 183 cases and Penang with 175 cases.

Perlis and Putrajaya registered zero cases, while one case was recorded in Labuan.

This total number of recoveries today was 1,365 bringing the total number of recoveries to 309,612 while the total number of infected stands at 326,034.

“There are 152 individuals in the intensive care units with 68 of them breathing through ventilators.

“Apart from that another five deaths were registered today bringing the total number of deaths to 1,218,” he added.

The oldest fatality today were two Malaysian men aged 84 and 83. The 84-year-old was suffering from high blood pressure, heart disease and had chronic obstructive lung disease. He died at Hospital Sibu.

The 83-year-old had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure who passed away at Serdang Hospital.

The other death was a 74-year-old male who had high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney disease who passed away at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Another 72-year-old male with a history of high blood pressure and heart disease died at Hospital Sibu while the last fatality was a 69-year-old male also with diabetes and high blood pressure who died at the same hospital.