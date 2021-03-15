Report party-hopping offer to MACC, deputy chief commissioner tells politicians

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil said it was important that politicians lodge a report to the MACC instead of exposing it to the public so that the commission could investigate the matter. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, March 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is urging politicians who were offered bribes to jump from their party to come forward and lodge a report.

Its deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil said, for now, the issue was mostly political talks and it would only be reported after they were pressured by the public.

“We don’t receive many reports...anyone can jump from their party but what’s important is whether they accept any bribe, change their mind or being offered with positions,” he told reporters during a media conference after the launching of an anti-corruption CD here today.

He was asked to comment on whether there are politicians who have come forward to report party-hopping offers to the MACC.

Shamshun Baharin said it was important that politicians lodge a report to the MACC instead of exposing it to the public so that the commission could investigate the matter.

“We cannot protect them if they have shared the information with the public,” he said.

He added that a person could be charged under Section 25(1) of the MACC Act 2009 if they failed to report any act of giving and offering bribe. — Bernama