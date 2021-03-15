Less than 20pc of public in east coast states have registered for Covid-19 vaccination, says deputy minister

Ahmad Amzad said that as of yesterday, a total of 5.53 million or 22.8 per cent of Malaysians have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA NERUS, Mar 15 — The east coast states have recorded the lowest registration percentage for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in the Peninsula, said Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim.

He said based on the record as at yesterday, Kelantan recorded the lowest number of registrations with only 11.8 per cent of the state’s population registered for the vaccination exercise using the MySejahtera application.

“Terengganu and Pahang, on the other hand, only recorded 16.3 per cent and 17.1 per cent of the states’ population respectively, registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Hence, I am a little worried because the registration (of the vaccine) is relatively low on the east coast compared with other regions such as Putrajaya, which recorded a total registration of 70 per cent,” he told Bernama after officiating the closing ceremony of the Inter-Foundation Matriculation Innovation Competition 2021 (PIITRAM 2021) at the Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), here today.

He said that as at yesterday, a total of 5.53 million or 22.8 per cent of Malaysians had registered for the Covid-19 vaccine.

In this regard, Ahmad Amzad asked government agencies, local authorities and the state governments, especially on the east coast, to mobilise the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) to help residents register as recipients of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, PIITRAM 2021, held from March 7 to 9 and today (March 15), has received 186 entries from all foundations and matriculation nationwide, involving three categories, namely, student, academician and administrator.

The annual competition, aimed to train and encourage participants to produce something innovative, was organised by the Council of Deans and Directors of foundations and matriculation at public universities.

This year’s event was virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and UMT and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) was chosen as co-host. — Bernama



