Water levels at dams nationwide still sufficient, says minister

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 14 — Water levels at all dams nationwide are still at a comfortable level, said Water and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said despite the country facing a hot and dry spell, the water levels at all the dams are sufficient to meet the needs of the people.

“The Malaysian Meteorological (Department) forecasted that the current hot weather this year is not as bad as last year, and the current humidity level is relatively high. There were some water supply disruption issues in Baling, Kedah, but the matter was resolved by the state government.

“Overall, the water levels at the dams in Kedah are still good. We admit there are places experiencing water shortage issues and we take actions through water utility companies in the state by sending water to consumers via tanker lorries,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim was speaking to reporters after officiating the Work Ballot Draw ceremony under the ministry’s allocation at the Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said the ceremony involved 103 river rehabilitation works to reduce the risk of flooding in all districts in Terengganu.

He added the federal government allocated a total of RM7.5 million for the river conservation works in Terengganu.

From the allocation, a total of RM4.8 million work packages would be carried out by ballot conducted today involving work under RM100,000 for G1 class contractors. The remaining allocation would be spent in the second phase.

“The implementation of job procurements via balloting today will expedite the work process besides assisting G1 class Bumiputera contractors in regenerating the economy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added. — Bernama