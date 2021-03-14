RMCO: Sabah allows sea recreational activities beginning tomorrow

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the recreational activities would follow the amended SOPs in line with the implementation of the RMCO. ― Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, March 14 — Sea and river recreational activities such as scuba diving, snorkelling and fishing are now allowed in Sabah beginning tomorrow, in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the recreational activities would follow the amended SOPs in line with the implementation of the RMCO to curb the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

“The number of passengers for open and closed fast boats used to ferry individuals for sea and river recreational activities are also allowed according to the capacity that is subject to the physical distancing rule of one metre between passengers,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said a total of 39 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded today in Sabah, bringing the total cumulative number of cases to 53,903.

He said 158 Covid-19 patients had recovered and discharged today, bringing the recoveries tally to 52,869 people.

On the state-level Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Masidi said a total of 2,975 individuals received the first jab today, bringing the total number of recipients to 25,439 since it was launched on March 4 in the state. — Bernama