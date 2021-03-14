Police detain 34 Pala’u community members in Lahad Datu

Police arrested 34 Pala’u community members who were begging at two traffic light intersections in Lahad Datu. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

LAHAD DATU, Mar 14 — Police arrested 34 Pala’u community members who were begging at two traffic light intersections at Jalan Bunga Raya and Bandar Sri Perdana here, yesterday.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said the nine women and 25 children, aged between two and 41 years were detained in a one-hour operation dubbed Op Covid-19 which ended at 1pm.

“These people are not bothered about the spread of Covid-19 and the risk of the virus. They are also taking advantage of their stateless status to break the rules,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the detainees would be investigated under Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (measures within the infected local areas) for not wearing a face mask and not maintaining physical distance.

Meanwhile, he urged local residents to stop giving money to beggars on the street especially at traffic light areas as this could disrupt traffic.

“Legal action can be taken under Road Traffic Rules: Rule 41 LN 166/59 which provides that pedestrians must not stop or linger at road crossings,” he said. — Bernama